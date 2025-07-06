How to watch today's Charleston Battery vs North Carolina FC USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Charleston Battery and North Carolina FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charleston Battery will be up against North Carolina FC at Patriots Point in the Southern Derby in the USL Championship on Sunday.

This is the second time these two teams are playing each other this year. North Carolina FC won the last match 2-1 back in March, with Cal Jennings scoring the only goal for the Battery.

In the Eastern Conference, Charleston are currently in second place, and North Carolina are in fourth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charleston Battery vs North Carolina FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Charleston Battery and North Carolina FC will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charleston Battery vs North Carolina FC kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Charleston Battery and North Carolina FC will be played at Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Sunday, July 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Charleston Battery team news

Charleston are favourites at home with a strong defensive record, boasting five clean sheets.

In attack, Jennings is a joint-highest leading scorer with 11 goals in 11 games.

North Carolina FC team news

Midfielder Pedro Dolabella has proved himself to be a solid addition so far, while goalkeeper Jake McGuire has recorded four clean sheets this season.

Mikey Maldonado has been a key contributor to NCFC's offense.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links