Celtic vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After their third league defeat of the season, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will be looking to finish on a winning note when Aberdeen visit Celtic Park on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou's men were defeated 4-2 by Hibernian in the mid-week but are seven points clear of second-placed Rangers ahead of the final matchday.

Whereas Aberdeen are staring at a place in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round after their most recent 3-0 victory over St. Mirren.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Aberdeen kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 27, 2023
Kick-off time:7:30 am EDT
Venue:Celtic Park

The Scottish Premiership game between Celtic and Aberdeen is scheduled for May 27, 2023, at the Celtic Park football stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Celtic vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTVWatch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV and CBS Sports Network.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

The red against Hibernian means Daizen Maeda is out with a ban, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston are ruled out on account of injuries.

Kyogo Furuhashi will be looking to add to his 31 goals this season, after the Japanese forward was rested alongside Joe Hart, Matt O'Riley, Greg Taylor and Jota at Easter Road.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Taylor, Kobayashi, Starfelt, Ralston; McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate; Haksabanovic, Furuhashi, Jota.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hart, Siegrist, Bain, Hazard
Defenders:Starfelt, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Ralston
Midfielders:Iwata, McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate, Turnbull, Mooy, McCarthy, Jota, Haksabanovic, Abada, Forrest
Forwards:Furuhashi, Hyeon-gyu

Aberdeen team news

Callum Roberts remains the long-term absentee due to a muscle issue, while on-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales is ineligible to face his parent club as Jack MacKenzie should slot in there.

Forwards Duk and Bojan Miovski will be supported by Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson from the middle.

Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; Pollock, MacDonald, Tanser; McCrorie, Ramadani, Clarkson, Shinnie, Hayes; Duk, Miovski.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gorter, Roos, Lewis
Defenders:MacDonald, Pollock, Coulson, MacKenzie, Richardson
Midfielders:Clarkson, McCrorie, Shinnie, Ramadani, Barron, Hayes, Muslovic, Kennedy, Duncan, Markanday, Watkins, Morris
Forwards:Miovski, Duk

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
February 18, 2023Celtic 4-0 AberdeenScottish Premiership
December 17, 2022Aberdeen 0-1 CelticScottish Premiership
July 31, 2022Celtic 2-0 AberdeenScottish Premiership
February 10, 2022Aberdeen 2-3 CelticScottish Premiership
November 28, 2021Celtic 2-1 AberdeenScottish Premiership

