How to watch today's Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Down to third in La Liga, Barcelona are set to take on Celta Vigo at Estadio Abanca Balaidos on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's men will aim to keep the pressure on leaders Real Madrid after Villarreal's recent win at least temporarily derived Barca of the second spot.

Celta Vigo will also be looking to register back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Select.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Abanca Balaidos

La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Abanca Balaidos in Vigo, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

The hosts are set to miss injured quarter Williot Swedberg, Javi Rueda, Hugo Alvarez and Ionut Andrei Radu.

Ivan Villar is expected to start in goal in Radu's absence.

Barcelona team news

Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Raphinha and Pedri are still unavailable for selection, while Joan Garcia and Andreas Christensen will need to be assessed ahead of kickoff. Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo will also push for starts.

Pau Curbarsi could return to the backline after Eric Garcia is suspected to have broken his nose in the mid-week Champions League tie against Club Brugge.

