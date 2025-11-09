+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Down to third in La Liga, Barcelona are set to take on Celta Vigo at Estadio Abanca Balaidos on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's men will aim to keep the pressure on leaders Real Madrid after Villarreal's recent win at least temporarily derived Barca of the second spot.

Celta Vigo will also be looking to register back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona kick-off time

La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Abanca Balaidos in Vigo, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona lineups

13
I. Radu
12
M. Fernandez
2
C. Starfelt
20
M. Alonso
6
I. Moriba
22
H. Sotelo
3
O. Mingueza
5
S. Carreira
18
P. Duran
9
F. Jutgla
7
B. Iglesias
25
W. Szczesny
24
E. Garcia
5
P. Cubarsi
3
A. Balde
4
R. Araujo
16
F. Lopez
20
D. Olmo
21
F. de Jong
14
M. Rashford
10
L. Yamal
9
R. Lewandowski

Celta Vigo team news

The hosts are set to miss injured quarter Williot Swedberg, Javi Rueda, Hugo Alvarez and Ionut Andrei Radu.

Ivan Villar is expected to start in goal in Radu's absence.

Barcelona team news

Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Raphinha and Pedri are still unavailable for selection, while Joan Garcia and Andreas Christensen will need to be assessed ahead of kickoff. Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo will also push for starts.

Pau Curbarsi could return to the backline after Eric Garcia is suspected to have broken his nose in the mid-week Champions League tie against Club Brugge.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

CEL

Last 5 matches

BAR

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

10

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

