How to watch today's Cayman Islands vs Honduras World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Cayman Islands and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Honduras is set to take on Cayman Islands in a 2026 World Cup qualification game at Truman Bodden Sports Complex in George Town on Saturday.

Currently positioned at the top of Group A in the second round of CONCACAF qualifying, Honduras will be looking to maintain their leading status. Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands are in fourth place within the same group.

How to watch Cayman Islands vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Cayman Islands and Honduras will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Cayman Islands vs Honduras kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Cayman Islands and Honduras will be played at Truman Bodden Sports Complex in George Town, Cayman Islands.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, June 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cayman Islands team news

Cayman Islands goalkeeper Lachlin Lambert may have a challenging match when he faces Honduras, protected by a defensive line consisting of Jah Dain Alexander, D’Andre Rowe, Cameron Gray and Jabari Campbell.

In attack, Mason Duval is in line to lead the front line in what could be a difficult task against a Honduran side ranked significantly higher.

Honduras team news

Rigoberto Rivas recently had to withdraw from their squad due to an injury, so Luis Vega could play in central defense alongside Julian Martinez. On the flanks, Andy Najar and Joseph Rosales are likely to be the two full-backs.

Former Celtic attacker Luis Palma has been in good form internationally, scoring four goals in his last four appearances, so he will probably be one of their main attacking threats.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

