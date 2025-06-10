How to watch today's Canada vs Ivory Coast friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly match between Canada and Ivory Coast, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada is set to face Ivory Coast for the very first time on the international level on Tuesday at BMO Field. This friendly match will conclude the Canadian Shield Invitational tournament.

Following their 4-2 victory over Ukraine last week, the Canadian team currently holds the top spot in the tournament standings. They are tied with New Zealand, who secured a 1-0 win against Les Elephants.

Canada vs Ivory Coast kick-off time

The international friendly match between Canada and Ivory Coast will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, June 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

In their tournament opener against Ukraine, Promise Akinpelu earned his first cap for Canada. Luka Gavran is now the only uncapped player in the current squad.

Stephen Eustaquio celebrated his 50th senior cap in that match. Looking ahead, Cyle Larin and Jonathan Osorio will be looking to make significant moves among the most capped players for the men's team.

On the scoring front, record goalscorer Jonathan David netted two goals against Ukraine, Akinpelu celebrated his first goal for Les Rouges, and Tajon Buchanan scored his first international goal since March 2022.

Ivory Coast team news

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Nicolas Pepe were the only two players who retained their starting positions at the weekend compared to Les Elephants' previous World Cup qualifying match against the Gambia.

Mory Gbane, Luck Zogbe and Cedric Kipre all earned their first senior international caps in the match against New Zealand, while Franck Kessie recorded his 87th senior cap in the same matchup.

