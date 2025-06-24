How to watch today's Canada vs El Salvador CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada and El Salvador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada are set to clash against El Salvador in their final Group B fixture at Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, with both teams aiming to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Currently, the co-hosts lead the cluster with four points, while their opponents are at the bottom with only one point. However, qualification remains open, but Honduras and Curacao also stand a chance to advance from the group. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Canada vs El Salvador online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada and El Salvador will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, ViX and FS1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Canada vs El Salvador kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Grp. B Shell Energy Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada and El Salvador will be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Tuesday, June 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Canada team news

Canada will be without star player Alphonso Davies, who is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. Defender Moise Bombito is also unavailable after having to go under the knife recently.

Elsewhere, midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is representing Porto in the Club World Cup but will join the national team if Canada advances to the knockout rounds.

El Salvador team news

Elvin Ronaldo Alvarado, who missed the game against Honduras, could return to the forward line.

Head coach Hernan Dario Gomez is also likely to revert to playing three up front after he opted for a two-man front line last time out.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links