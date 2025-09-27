How to watch today's Cagliari vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter are trailing Cagliari in Serie A as both sides are set for a face-off at Unipol Domus on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri recently defeated Sassuolo, but Cagliari is in excellent form, having secured three consecutive wins across all competitions.

How to watch Cagliari vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Cagliari and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Cagliari vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Unipol Domus

The Serie A match between Cagliari and Inter will be played at Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, September 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cagliari team news

Andrea Belotti is expected to lead Cagliari's attack, with Inter loanee Sebastiano Esposito likely to play alongside him.

Amid expected rotations, manager Fabio Pisacane is set to recall regular starters, including defender Yerry Mina and goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

Zito Luvumbo and Boris Radunovic are unlikely to be available for selection, while Gabriele Zappa emerges as a doubt.

Inter team news

Other than Ange-Yoan Bonny perceived as a doubt, Inter boss Cristian Chivu is likely to have a full squad to pick from.

Among the selection headaches, following Lautaro Martinez's recovery from a back problem, the captain will have to compete with top scorer Marcus Thuram and the in-form Francesco Pio Esposito for a start up front.

