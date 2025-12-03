How to watch today's Burnley vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Crystal Palace are set to take on relegation threatened Burnley in Wednesday's Premier League tie at Turf Moor.

The Eagles' four-game unbeaten in the league was snapped by Manchester United, in a 2-1 loss at Selhurst Park over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Clarets will aim to avert a fifth straight loss following the 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Wednesday, December 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Among some expected changes, Lesley Ugochukwu is a candidate to replace Hannibal Mejbri from the first whistle.

Jaidon Antony will also be pushing for a starting spot.

On the injury front, Connor Roberts, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni remain sidelined with their respective issues.

Crystal Palace team news

Ismaila Sarr emerges as a major doubt was forced off in the United loss. So Eddie Nketiah could take his place in the starting XI.

Borna Sosa, Caleb Kporha, Cheick Doucoure and Rio Cardines are also unlikely to feature having missed the previous game.

