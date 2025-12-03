+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Burnley vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace are set to take on relegation threatened Burnley in Wednesday's Premier League tie at Turf Moor.

The Eagles' four-game unbeaten in the league was snapped by Manchester United, in a 2-1 loss at Selhurst Park over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Clarets will aim to avert a fifth straight loss following the 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

The Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Wednesday, December 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

1
M. Dubravka
2
K. Walker
5
M. Esteve
6
A. Tuanzebe
3
Q. Hartman
16
Florentino
8
L. Ugochukwu
24
J. Cullen
7
J. Larsen
19
Z. Flemming
11
J. Anthony
1
D. Henderson
5
M. Lacroix
23
J. Canvot
6
M. Guehi
2
D. Munoz
19
W. Hughes
3
T. Mitchell
8
J. Lerma
10
Y. Pino
9
E. Nketiah
14
J. Mateta

Burnley team news

Among some expected changes, Lesley Ugochukwu is a candidate to replace Hannibal Mejbri from the first whistle.

Jaidon Antony will also be pushing for a starting spot.

On the injury front, Connor Roberts, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni remain sidelined with their respective issues.

Crystal Palace team news

Ismaila Sarr emerges as a major doubt was forced off in the United loss. So Eddie Nketiah could take his place in the starting XI.

Borna Sosa, Caleb Kporha, Cheick Doucoure and Rio Cardines are also unlikely to feature having missed the previous game.

Form

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BUR

Last 5 matches

CRY

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

