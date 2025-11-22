How to watch today's Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Resuming Premier League duties following the international break, Chelsea will aim to leapfrog Manchester City into second position at least temporarily when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Blues had picked up a 3-0 victory over Wolves earlier in the month, while Burnley come into the tie on the back of consecutive defeats against Arsenal and West Ham.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and UNIVERSO.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Burnley vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, November 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Former Chelsea striker Armando Broja was stretchered off during Albania's loss to England with an ankle injury. He joins Jordan Beyer, Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts in the club's infirmary.

Meanwhile, Lesley Ugochukwu is available to play against his former club and is likely to feature as the number 10, playing behind Zian Flemming.

Chelsea team news

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens took a knock while on England U21 duty but is expected to be available on Saturday.

The same may not be said in the cases of Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto and Benoit Badiashile, who are dealing with their respective concerns.

Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Mykhaylo Mudryk are all confirmed to be absent.

