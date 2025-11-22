+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoBurnley
Turf Moor
team-logoChelsea
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Resuming Premier League duties following the international break, Chelsea will aim to leapfrog Manchester City into second position at least temporarily when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Blues had picked up a 3-0 victory over Wolves earlier in the month, while Burnley come into the tie on the back of consecutive defeats against Arsenal and West Ham.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and UNIVERSO.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Burnley vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, November 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley vs Chelsea lineups

BurnleyHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
1
M. Dubravka
5
M. Esteve
3
Q. Hartman
6
A. Tuanzebe
2
K. Walker
24
C
J. Cullen
16
Florentino
8
L. Ugochukwu
19
Z. Flemming
17
L. Tchaouna
11
J. Anthony
1
R. Sanchez
24
C
R. James
4
T. Adarabioyo
3
M. Cucurella
23
T. Chalobah
8
E. Fernandez
7
P. Neto
17
A. Santos
20
J. Pedro
11
J. Gittens
9
L. Delap

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

BUR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Parker

CHE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Burnley team news

Former Chelsea striker Armando Broja was stretchered off during Albania's loss to England with an ankle injury. He joins Jordan Beyer, Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts in the club's infirmary.

Meanwhile, Lesley Ugochukwu is available to play against his former club and is likely to feature as the number 10, playing behind Zian Flemming.

Chelsea team news

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens took a knock while on England U21 duty but is expected to be available on Saturday.

The same may not be said in the cases of Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto and Benoit Badiashile, who are dealing with their respective concerns.

Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Mykhaylo Mudryk are all confirmed to be absent.

Form

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BUR

Last 5 matches

CHE

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

