How to watch today's Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenal will be hoping to extend their lead atop the Premier League standings table when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.
While the Gunners defeated Crystal Palace in their previous league game, the hosts will look to register their third win in a row following victories over Leeds and Wolves.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|UNIVERSO
|Watch here
|USA Network
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Burnley vs Arsenal kick-off time
The Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.
It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.
Team news & squads
Burnley team news
Jordan Beyer, Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts remain sidelined by injuries.
Lesley Ugochukwu, who was forced off in the 3-2 win against Wolves last time out, could be available for selection.
Arsenal team news
Apart from Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli sustaining setbacks in the Palace win, Arsenal did not suffer any fresh injuries in the 2-0 Carabao Cup mid-week win over Brighton.
Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are all dealing with knee issues.