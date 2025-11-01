+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Burnley
Turf Moor
Arsenal
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be hoping to extend their lead atop the Premier League standings table when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.  

While the Gunners defeated Crystal Palace in their previous league game, the hosts will look to register their third win in a row following victories over Leeds and Wolves.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burnley vs Arsenal kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley vs Arsenal lineups

BurnleyHome team crest

5-3-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestARS
1
M. Dubravka
29
J. Laurent
6
A. Tuanzebe
5
M. Esteve
2
K. Walker
3
Q. Hartman
24
C
J. Cullen
16
Florentino
8
L. Ugochukwu
11
J. Anthony
19
Z. Flemming
1
D. Raya
33
R. Calafiori
2
W. Saliba
12
J. Timber
6
Gabriel
7
C
B. Saka
41
D. Rice
19
L. Trossard
36
M. Zubimendi
10
E. Eze
14
V. Gyoekeres

4-2-3-1

ARSAway team crest

BUR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Parker

ARS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Burnley team news

Jordan Beyer, Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts remain sidelined by injuries.

Lesley Ugochukwu, who was forced off in the 3-2 win against Wolves last time out, could be available for selection.

Arsenal team news

Apart from Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli sustaining setbacks in the Palace win, Arsenal did not suffer any fresh injuries in the 2-0 Carabao Cup mid-week win over Brighton.

Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are all dealing with knee issues.

Form

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

BUR

Last 5 matches

ARS

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

