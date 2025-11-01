How to watch today's Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenal will be hoping to extend their lead atop the Premier League standings table when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

While the Gunners defeated Crystal Palace in their previous league game, the hosts will look to register their third win in a row following victories over Leeds and Wolves.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Burnley vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Jordan Beyer, Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts remain sidelined by injuries.

Lesley Ugochukwu, who was forced off in the 3-2 win against Wolves last time out, could be available for selection.

Arsenal team news

Apart from Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli sustaining setbacks in the Palace win, Arsenal did not suffer any fresh injuries in the 2-0 Carabao Cup mid-week win over Brighton.

Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are all dealing with knee issues.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

