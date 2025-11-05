How to watch today's Club Brugge vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelona are set to take on Club Brugge in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase encounter at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Currently, the Catalan giants have six points from their first three games, while the hosts have managed to gather three points from as many games.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, UniMás, DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Club Brugge vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Jan Breydel Stadion

The Champions League match between Club Brugge and Barcelona will be played at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club Brugge team news

Bjorn Meijer, Simon Mignolet, Ludovit Reis, and Raphael Onyedika are all unavailable for selection. In Mignolet's absence, second-choice goalkeeper Nordin Jackers is expected to start.

In the attacking third, Christos Tzolis will feature, with Nicolo Tresoldi playing through the middle.

Barcelona team news

Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo have returned from injury, but it may be too soon for Joan Garcia despite training last week.

Andreas Christensen is also yet to fully recover from a calf problem, while Lamie Yamal could be expected to make the squad after overcoming a groin issue. Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Raphinha, and Pedri remain unavailable.

