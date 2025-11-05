+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoClub Brugge
Jan Breydel Stadion
team-logoBarcelona
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+STREAM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Club Brugge vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona are set to take on Club Brugge in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase encounter at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Currently, the Catalan giants have six points from their first three games, while the hosts have managed to gather three points from as many games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
UniMásWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
TUDNWatch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, UniMás, DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Club Brugge vs Barcelona kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Jan Breydel Stadion

The Champions League match between Club Brugge and Barcelona will be played at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club Brugge vs Barcelona lineups

Club BruggeHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBAR
29
N. Jackers
44
B. Mechele
4
J. Ordonez
64
K. Sabbe
65
J. Seys
9
C. Forbs
25
A. Stankovic
20
C
H. Vanaken
15
R. Onyedika
8
C. Tzolis
7
N. Tresoldi
25
W. Szczesny
3
A. Balde
24
E. Garcia
4
C
R. Araujo
23
J. Kounde
16
F. Lopez
10
L. Yamal
14
M. Rashford
17
M. Casado
21
F. de Jong
7
F. Torres

4-2-3-1

BARAway team crest

CLB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Hayen

BAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Club Brugge team news

Bjorn Meijer, Simon Mignolet, Ludovit Reis, and Raphael Onyedika are all unavailable for selection. In Mignolet's absence, second-choice goalkeeper Nordin Jackers is expected to start.

In the attacking third, Christos Tzolis will feature, with Nicolo Tresoldi playing through the middle.

Barcelona team news

Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo have returned from injury, but it may be too soon for Joan Garcia despite training last week.

Andreas Christensen is also yet to fully recover from a calf problem, while Lamie Yamal could be expected to make the squad after overcoming a groin issue. Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Raphinha, and Pedri remain unavailable.

Form

CLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

CLB

Last 4 matches

BAR

0

Wins

1

Draw

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement