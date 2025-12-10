How to watch today's Bristol City vs Leicester Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chasing a Championship top-six spot, Bristol City and Leicester are set to face off at Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

The Robins will aim to return to winning ways following the 1-0 loss to Millwall, while Leicester are coming off a 3-1 win in an East Midlands derby game against Derby.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bristol City vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Bristol City and Leicester will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Bristol City vs Leicester kick-off time

Championship - Championship Ashton Gate

The Championship match between Bristol City and Leicester will be played at Ashton Gate in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, December 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bristol City vs Leicester Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Struber Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Cifuentes

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bristol City team news

Jason Knight is available for selection following his recovery from a groin injury, but the hosts will remain without Luke McNally and Rob Atkinson due to injuries.

Max Bird and Josh Stokes also accompany long-term injury absentee Joe Williams.

Leicester team news

Midfielder Boubakary Soumare is sidelined with a knee injury. Aaron Ramsey is another absentee from the Foxes' engine room.

Defensively, Caleb Okoli, Harry Souttar and Victor Kristiansen also make up for the injury list.

