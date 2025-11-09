How to watch today's Brentford vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fellow mid-table Premier League sides, Brentford and Newcastle United, will go head-to-head at Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

The Bees are coming off a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace. In contrast, Newcastle registered a 2-0 victory over Champions League opponents Athletic Bilbao.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brentford vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Benjamin Arthur, Josh Dasilva and Antoni Milambo are the injury absentees for the side.

Elsewhere, Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade are a yellow card away from a one-match ban. Despite this, both are expected to start in an unchanged lineup from the Palace game.

Igor Thiago will continue to spearhead the attack.

Newcastle United team news

Anthony Gordon has been ruled out due to the recurrence of a hip issue in the Athletic win. Will Osula will remain sidelined with an ankle injury, with Harrison Ashby, Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa also forming part of the infirmary.

As a result of Gordon's injury, Harvey Barnes is expected to move to the left flank, and Jacob Murphy will return to the right wing.

