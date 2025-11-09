+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Brentford vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fellow mid-table Premier League sides, Brentford and Newcastle United, will go head-to-head at Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

The Bees are coming off a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace. In contrast, Newcastle registered a 2-0 victory over Champions League opponents Athletic Bilbao.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

Peacock

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brentford vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Newcastle United lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

1
C. Kelleher
2
A. Hickey
22
C
N. Collins
33
M. Kayode
4
S. van den Berg
24
M. Damsgaard
18
Y. Yarmoliuk
7
K. Schade
19
D. Ouattara
6
J. Henderson
9
I. Thiago
1
N. Pope
12
M. Thiaw
2
K. Trippier
4
S. Botman
33
D. Burn
8
S. Tonali
7
Joelinton
39
C
B. Guimaraes
11
H. Barnes
27
N. Woltemade
23
J. Murphy

4-3-3

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Andrews

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brentford team news

Benjamin Arthur, Josh Dasilva and Antoni Milambo are the injury absentees for the side.

Elsewhere, Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade are a yellow card away from a one-match ban. Despite this, both are expected to start in an unchanged lineup from the Palace game.

Igor Thiago will continue to spearhead the attack.

Newcastle United team news

Anthony Gordon has been ruled out due to the recurrence of a hip issue in the Athletic win. Will Osula will remain sidelined with an ankle injury, with Harrison Ashby, Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa also forming part of the infirmary.

As a result of Gordon's injury, Harvey Barnes is expected to move to the left flank, and Jacob Murphy will return to the right wing.

Form

BRE
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NEW
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRE

Last 5 matches

NEW

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

8

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

