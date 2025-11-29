How to watch today's Brentford vs Burnley Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brentford are set to play host to Burnley in Saturday's Premier League contest at Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees continue to struggle for consistency as they last suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton, while the Clarets will look to avert a fourth straight loss after the 2-0 result against Chelsea.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brentford and Burnley will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

Brentford vs Burnley kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Burnley will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Fabio Carvalho will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in training. Antoni Milambo is also out for the season, while Josh Dasilva is expected back in early 2026.

Notably, Igor Thiago is one short of 10 Premier League goals this season.

Burnley team news

With no fresh injury issues in the Chelsea loss, Armando Broja made a surprise return from the bench, but Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer will remain confined to the treatment room.

Martin Dubravka should feature in goal, while Kyle Walker is set continue at right-back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

