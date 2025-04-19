How to watch today's Brentford vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a Premier League mid-table battle on Saturday, Brighton will take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Still hopeful for a spot in Europe next season, the Bees are coming off a 1-1 draw with Arsenal last weekend. Meanwhile, five points adrift, Brighton, the hosts, played out a 2-2 draw with Leicester in their previous league encounter.

How watch Brentford vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brentford and Brighton will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brentford vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Brighton will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

The Bees' boss Thomas Frank has a fairly fit squad at his disposal, apart from long-term injury absentees Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva.

Brazilian forward Gustavo Nunes came off the bench after recovering from a back problem, and defender Aaron Hickey is expected to pass his fitness test in time for the weekend game.

Michael Kayode is likely to replace Kristoffer Ajer at right-back for this one, with Yoane Wissa leading the line.

Brighton team news

The Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has several injury woes to deal with, as the club's infirmary houses all of James Milner, Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Ferdi Kadioglu, Adam Webster, Georginio Rutter and Igor Julio.

Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma may need once-overs on account of knocks, but Jan Paul van Hecke is back from a ban to slot right back into the XI.

Van Hecke's return at the back will allow Carlos Baleba to move back to his preferred position in the middle, with Danny Welbeck spearheading the attack.

