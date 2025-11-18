How to watch today's Brazil vs Tunisia friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brazil and Tunisia will face off in an international friendly at Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France on Tuesday.

While Brazil are among the top teams to seal automatic qualification to the 2026 World Cup, Tunisia became the second African team and 18th nation overall to qualify for the main event.

How to watch Brazil vs Tunisia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between Brazil and Tunisia will be available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brazil vs Tunisia kick-off time

The international friendly match between Brazil and Tunisia will be played at Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Brazil team news

Gabriel Magalhaes appeared to limp off in last weekend's friendly against Senegal, as the Arsenal defender is set to miss out. So Eder Militao could partner with Marquinhos at the back.

Wesley Franca and Fabricio Bruno will battle for a start at right-back, with Chelsea wonderkid Estevao making his way in Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti's preferred list.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior would also be involved in the attack, along with Joao Pedro. Fabinho and Lucas Paqueta are competing for spots in midfield.

Tunisia team news

Manager Sami Trabelsi may continue experimenting with his lineup. However, first-choice goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen is expected to start, with Ali Abdi at left-back.

Montassar Talbi is expected to partner either Yassine Meriah or Dylan Bronn at center-back, while Firas Chaouat is likely to be given the nod ahead of Hazem Mastouri up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match TUN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Tunisia 1 - 5 Brazil 5 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

