Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will be looking to strengthen their Premier League top-four spot when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

With Newcastle pulling ahead by three points and fifth-placed Liverpool just a point behind and hoping for Erik ten Hag's men to slip up, United will need to maintain their momentum after beating Wolves 2-0.

The Cherries will be looking to return to winning ways after they followed up a 3-1 home defeat against Chelsea with a two-goal loss at Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Vitality Stadium

The Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester United is scheduled for May 20, 2023, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, Dorset, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Bournemouth vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on USA Network (English-language) and Universo (Spanish-language) and available to stream live online through Sling Blue, Sling Latino, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil has revealed that Antoine Semenyo will miss the rest of the season, while Hamed Traore, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas all remain sidelined.

Up front, Dominic Solanke would face competition from Kieffer Moore who recovered from a concussion to be included in the matchday squad against Palace.

Chris Mepham is not guaranteed of starting at right-back again as Adam Smith could be given the nod this time around, while it's between Lewis Cook and Joe Rothwell for a spot in the middle.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Vina; Ouattara, Lerma, Rothwell, Christie; Billing; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Travers, Randolph Defenders: Senesi, Kelly, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Stephens, Vina, Zemura, Stacey, Smith Midfielders: Lerma, Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Christie, Brooks Forwards: Solanke, Moore, Ouattara, Anthony

Man Utd team news

Marcus Rashford is a doubt despite returning to full training along with Scott McTominay, but the latter may be in contention for Saturday's game, while Raphael Varane is also back from injury.

Anthony Martial is expected to continue to lead the line of attack, ahead of Wout Weghorst, while Alejandro Garnacho gives Jadon Sancho a run for his money.

Ten Hag would be thinking between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at right-back.

Marcel Sabizter has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a knee injury, with Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Phil Jones and Tom Heaton also out injured.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial.

Position Players Goalkeepers: De Gea, Butland Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 4, 2023 Manchester United 3-1 Bournemouth Premier League July 4, 2020 Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth Premier League November 2, 2019 Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United Premier League December 30, 2018 Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth Premier League November 3, 2018 Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United Premier League

