How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa will take on Bournemouth in a Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

While Unai Emery's men returned to winning ways in the league with a 1-0 result at Villa Park last weekend, the Cherries also did themselves a favour by picking up a 2-1 win at Arsenal in order to stay in contention for a continental spot.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Peacock Premium, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Dango Ouattara sustained a groin problem in the Arsenal win, deeming the Burkinabe midfielder a doubt here. So Antoine Semenyo could be promoted off the bench against Villa.

Luis Sinisterra, Ryan Christie and Enes Unal remain sidelined on account of their respective injuries.

Aston Villa team news

Manchester United-owned Marcus Rashford has taken a flight to Dubai to treat his recent thigh injury. Ollie Watkins should hence lead the line of attack.

Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres would continue at the heart of defense. Elsewhere, Jacob Ramsey is likely to be handed a start ahead of Morgan Rogers on the left side, with the latter possibly replacing Marco Asensio in the number 10 position.

