How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Premier League game

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa will take on Bournemouth in a Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

While Unai Emery's men returned to winning ways in the league with a 1-0 result at Villa Park last weekend, the Cherries also did themselves a favour by picking up a 2-1 win at Arsenal in order to stay in contention for a continental spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Peacock Premium, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa kick-off time

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

13
K. Arrizabalaga
2
D. Huijsen
27
I. Zabarnyi
3
M. Kerkez
15
A. Smith
4
L. Cook
16
M. Tavernier
24
A. Semenyo
12
T. Adams
19
J. Kluivert
9
Evanilson
23
E. Martinez
14
P. Torres
22
I. Maatsen
4
E. Konsa
2
M. Cash
27
M. Rogers
41
J. Ramsey
24
A. Onana
44
B. Kamara
7
J. McGinn
11
O. Watkins

4-2-3-1

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bournemouth team news

Dango Ouattara sustained a groin problem in the Arsenal win, deeming the Burkinabe midfielder a doubt here. So Antoine Semenyo could be promoted off the bench against Villa.

Luis Sinisterra, Ryan Christie and Enes Unal remain sidelined on account of their respective injuries.

Aston Villa team news

Manchester United-owned Marcus Rashford has taken a flight to Dubai to treat his recent thigh injury. Ollie Watkins should hence lead the line of attack.

Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres would continue at the heart of defense. Elsewhere, Jacob Ramsey is likely to be handed a start ahead of Morgan Rogers on the left side, with the latter possibly replacing Marco Asensio in the number 10 position.

Form

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

AVL

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

