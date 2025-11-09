How to watch today's Bologna vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Coming off goalless draws in the European midweek, Napoli and Bologna will return to Serie A action when they meet at Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday.

Gli Azzurri's last game in the Italian top flight was also a 0-0 draw, against Como. Meanwhile, Bologna registered a 3-1 win over Parma in their last league outing.

Bologna vs Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The Serie A match between Bologna and Napoli will be played at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Apart from the missing veterans, Ciro Immobile and Remo Freuler, due to injury, rotations are expected for the weekend tie.

It is to be seen if Jens Odgaard and Juan Miranda will return from the onset, but Riccardo Orsolini and Santiago Castro should feature in the final third.

Napoli team news

Billy Gilmour and Leonardo Spinazzola recently joined Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne on the sidelines.

In other news, Milinkovic-Savic is expected to continue as goalkeeper in Alex Meret's absence, while Lorenzo Lucca is available for selection after serving a UEFA suspension on Tuesday.

Rasmus Hojlund is likely to start ahead of Lorenzo Lucca up front.

