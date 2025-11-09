+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoBologna
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
team-logoSSC Napoli
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bologna vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off goalless draws in the European midweek, Napoli and Bologna will return to Serie A action when they meet at Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday. 

Gli Azzurri's last game in the Italian top flight was also a 0-0 draw, against Como. Meanwhile, Bologna registered a 3-1 win over Parma in their last league outing. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Bologna and Napoli will be available to watch and stream live online via Paramount+, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DAZN, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bologna vs Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The Serie A match between Bologna and Napoli will be played at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna vs SSC Napoli lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

1
L. Skorupski
14
T. Heggem
33
J. Miranda
26
J. Lucumi
2
E. Holm
21
J. Odgaard
4
T. Pobega
7
R. Orsolini
19
L. Ferguson
11
J. Rowe
24
T. Dallinga
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
13
A. Rrahmani
4
A. Buongiorno
3
M. Gutierrez
22
G. Di Lorenzo
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
8
S. McTominay
68
S. Lobotka
19
R. Hoejlund
20
E. Elmas
21
M. Politano

Bologna team news

Apart from the missing veterans, Ciro Immobile and Remo Freuler, due to injury, rotations are expected for the weekend tie.

It is to be seen if Jens Odgaard and Juan Miranda will return from the onset, but Riccardo Orsolini and Santiago Castro should feature in the final third.

Napoli team news

Billy Gilmour and Leonardo Spinazzola recently joined Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne on the sidelines.

In other news, Milinkovic-Savic is expected to continue as goalkeeper in Alex Meret's absence, while Lorenzo Lucca is available for selection after serving a UEFA suspension on Tuesday. 

Rasmus Hojlund is likely to start ahead of Lorenzo Lucca up front.

Form

BOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOL

Last 5 matches

NAP

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

