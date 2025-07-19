How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Everton pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the club friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn Rovers and Everton will face off in a club friendly at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Both sides kicked off their pre-season with a friendly against the same side, League Two outfit Accrington Stanley. The Riversiders won 2-1, but the Toffees played out a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the club friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Blackburn Rovers vs Everton kick-off time

The club friendly match between Blackburn Rovers and Everton will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers team news

Harry Leonard and Andreas Weimann are still sidelined. However, since the final game of last season, Scott Wharton made a return in the Accrington win over the weekend.

Regarding new arrivals, Dion De Neve, who joined from Kortrijk, already made his debut for the club, while £2 million signing Sidnei Tavares is yet to feature for the Rovers.

Everton team news

New signing Thierno Barry will not be available here, given an extended holiday due to his participation in the U21 Euros this summer.

Having started against Accrington following his recovery from injury, Jarrad Branthwaite is set to continue in the middle.

James Tarkowski is still recovering from a serious hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz's loan move from Flamengo has been made permanent, and Idrissa Gueye recently signed a new one-year deal.

