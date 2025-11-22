+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoBirmingham
St Andrew's Knighthead Park
team-logoNorwich
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Birmingham vs Norwich Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham and Norwich will seek to return to winning ways in Championship when the two sides meet at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Saturday.

However, there is a contrast in team's current positions. While Chris Davies' men are 11th on the table, Norwich already see themselves fighting the drop.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Birmingham vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Birmingham and Norwich will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Birmingham vs Norwich kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
St Andrew's Knighthead Park

The Championship match between Birmingham and Norwich will be played at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Birmingham vs Norwich lineups

BirminghamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNOR
25
J. Beadle
24
T. Iwata
5
P. Neumann
20
A. Cochrane
4
C. Klarer
28
J. Stansfield
16
P. Roberts
12
M. Leonard
7
T. Doyle
10
D. Gray
33
M. Ducksch
1
V. Kovacevic
6
H. Darling
35
K. Fisher
4
S. Duffy
3
J. Stacey
30
M. Kvistgaarden
24
J. Makama
29
O. Schwartau
23
K. McLean
22
M. Topic
9
J. Sargent

4-2-3-1

NORAway team crest

BIR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Davies

NOR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Clement

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Birmingham team news

Jay Stansfield is an asset in the final third, with Kyogo Furuhashi proving himself to be a constant threat in and around the box.

Ethan Laird, Lee Buchanan, Scott Wright and Willum Willumsson are among the ones ruled out through injury.

Norwich team news

Joshua Sargent has potential in attack for the visitors, while the duo of Mirko Topic and Pelle Mattsson form the midfield pivot.

However, the lengthy injury has taken a toll on the squad depth. Anis Ben Slimane, Ante Crnac, Benjamin Chrisene, Gabriel Forsyth, Jack Stacey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jose Cordoba, Liam Gibbs, Lucien Mahovo and Papa Diallo are all unavailable.

Form

BIR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BIR

Last 5 matches

NOR

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

