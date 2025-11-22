How to watch today's Birmingham vs Norwich Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Birmingham and Norwich will seek to return to winning ways in Championship when the two sides meet at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Saturday.

However, there is a contrast in team's current positions. While Chris Davies' men are 11th on the table, Norwich already see themselves fighting the drop.

Birmingham vs Norwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship St Andrew's Knighthead Park

The Championship match between Birmingham and Norwich will be played at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Birmingham team news

Jay Stansfield is an asset in the final third, with Kyogo Furuhashi proving himself to be a constant threat in and around the box.

Ethan Laird, Lee Buchanan, Scott Wright and Willum Willumsson are among the ones ruled out through injury.

Norwich team news

Joshua Sargent has potential in attack for the visitors, while the duo of Mirko Topic and Pelle Mattsson form the midfield pivot.

However, the lengthy injury has taken a toll on the squad depth. Anis Ben Slimane, Ante Crnac, Benjamin Chrisene, Gabriel Forsyth, Jack Stacey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jose Cordoba, Liam Gibbs, Lucien Mahovo and Papa Diallo are all unavailable.

