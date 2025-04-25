How to watch today's Besiktas vs Hatayspor Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Besiktas and Hatayspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Besiktas will aim to climb to third place in the Super Lig standings table when they face relegation-threatened Hatayspor at Tupras Stadyumu on Friday.

The fifth-placed hosts have a one-game advantage over fourth-placed Eyupspor and third-placed Samsunspor who are currently one and two points clear in their respective positions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Besiktas vs Hatayspor online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Super Lig match between Besiktas and Hatayspor will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Besiktas vs Hatayspor kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Tupras Stadyumu

The Super Lig match between Besiktas and Hatayspor will be played at the Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Friday, April 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Besiktas team news

Solksjaer is expected to remain without the likes of Felix Uduokhai, Ernest Muci and Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov, while Arthur Masuaku is suspended.

Gabriel Paulista should fill in for Uduokhai at the back, with Portuguese forward Rafa Silva leading the line.

Hatayspor team news

As for the visitors, they will have to cope without the injured duo of Lamine Diack and Cengiz Demir for Friday's tie.

Meanwhile, head coach Murat Sahin will be boosted by the eligibility of Cemali Sertel, Burak Yilmaz, and Gorkem Saglam from their respective bans.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

