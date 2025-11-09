How to watch today's Benfica vs Casa Pia Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Benfica will welcome Casa Pia to Estadio da Luz for Sunday's Liga Portugal meeting.

Jose Mourinho’s team faced a 1-0 home defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League during the midweek match.

On the other hand, Casa Pia head into the fixture having lost their last two league games against Braga and Estrela.

How to watch Benfica vs Casa Pia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Benfica and Casa Pia will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Benfica vs Casa Pia kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio da Luz

The Liga Portugal match between Benfica and Casa Pia will be played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

As captain Nicolas Otamendi is suspended due to an accumulation of bookings, Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo are expected to form the central defensive partnership,while Omar Dedic's return to full fitness would relieve Fredrik Aursnes from his makeshift right-back duties.

Bruma, Manu Silva and Alexander Bah remain as long-term injuries.

Golden Boot contender Vangelis Pavlidis will lead the line of attack.

Casa Pia team news

In-form duo Jeremy Livolant and Cassiano should be handed starts once again, while stand-in coach Goncalo Brandao is likely to think of ringing in changes in his XI otherwise.

Abu Conte, Kiki, Claudio Mendes, Duplexe Tchamba, Kevin Prieto and Max Svensson remain unavailable.

