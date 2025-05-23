How to watch today's Belgium U17 vs Czechia U17 Euro U17 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U17 match between Belgium and Czechia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium U17 can go atop Group B of 2025 Euro U17 Championship at least for a couple of hours when they face Czechia U17 at Niko Dovana Stadium on Friday.

In their opening group game, Belgium drew 1-1 with England while Czechia lost 2-1 against holders Italy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Belgium U17 vs Czechia U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Euro U17 Championship match between Belgium and Czechia will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Belgium U17 vs Czechia U17 kick-off time

The Euro U17 Championship match between Belgium and Czechia will be played at the Niko Dovana Stadium in Durres, Albania.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Friday, May 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Belgium U17 team news

Noah Fernandez curled in a spectacular free-kick to bag the equaliser against England.

Head coach Bob Browaeys would be particularly impressed by the second-half show in the game, especially as Jesse Bisiwu kept charging at the opponents' goal.

Czechia U17 team news

Matous Srb will be pushing for a start after reducing the margin of defeat soon after his introduction as a second-half substitute.

Manager Pavel Drsek will hope for added focus after conceding being "out of position" around the time they conceded twice.

