How to watch today's Bay FC vs Angel City FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC returns to PayPal Park for a NWSL clash against California rivals Angel City FC on Saturday.

Albertin Montoya's side will aim to bounce back from a pair of away defeats against San Diego Wave and Kansas City Currents, while Angel City’s last game was a 2–0 win at home against Utah Royals.

How to watch Bay FC vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Bay FC and Angel City FC will be available to watch and stream online live through ion and Tubi.

Bay FC vs Angel City FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between Bay FC and Angel City FC will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, May 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bay FC team news

Former Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala will be eyeing her first start this month, but may start behind Racheal Kundananji in the final third.

Abby Dahlkemper will marshal the backline, with Kiki Pickett and Dorian Bailey likely to be deployed in deep roles.

Angel City FC team news

Christen Press and Alyssa Thompson were on target against Utah, while Riley Tiernan should continue at the tip of attack.

The likes of Sarah Gorden, Gisele Thompson and Kennedy Fuller have been among the key contributors this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BAY Last 2 matches ANG 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Bay FC 1 - 0 Angel City FC

Angel City FC 0 - 1 Bay FC 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

