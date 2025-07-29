How to watch today's Barnet vs Newport County Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Barnet and Newport County, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barnet and Newport County will kick off the preliminary round of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup at The Hive Stadium on Tuesday.

While the Bees secured their return to the Football League by winning the National League, the Exiles narrowly avoided relegation from League Two last season.

The winner of this match will advance to the first round, where they will face Millwall.

How to watch Barnet vs Newport County online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup match between Barnet and Newport County will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Barnet vs Newport County kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Qualification The Hive Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Barnet and Newport County will be played at The Hive Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Tuesday, July 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Barnet team news

Joe Hugill, on loan from Manchester United, is expected to lead the attack, joined by Idris Kanu and Rhys Browne.

Defensively, captain Danny Collinge is set to anchor the backline.

Newport County team news

Also on loan from Manchester United, Habeeb Ogunneye will be set for a start at right-back.

Gerard Garner is expected to lead the attack for the Welsh team, with Michael Spellman also likely to secure a position in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

