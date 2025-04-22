How to watch today's Barcelona SC vs Universitario de Deportes Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Barcelona SC and Universitario de Deportes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona SC will seek to maintain their unbeaten start in the 2025 Copa Libertadores when they face Universitario de Deportes at Estadio Monumental on Tuesday.

Toreros drew their last group game 0-0 with River Plate, while Universitario were subjected to a 1-0 defeat against Independiente Valle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona SC vs Universitario de Deportes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Barcelona SC and Universitario de Deportes will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barcelona SC vs Universitario de Deportes kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Barcelona SC and Universitario de Deportes will be played at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Tuesday, April 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona SC team news

Manager Segundo Castillo will miss Alex Rangel, Braian Oyola, Joao Rojas and Leonai through injuries.

Joaquin Valiente is likely to be deployed just behind center-forward Octavio Rivero once again.

Universitario de Deportes team news

La U head coach Fabian Bustos will not be able to call upon the services of Martin Perez Guedes due to a broken ankle.

Edison Flores and Alex Valera would be partnered up front, with Andy Polo and Jose Carabali on either flank.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BSC Last 2 matches UNI 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Universitario de Deportes 0 - 1 Barcelona SC

Barcelona SC 2 - 0 Universitario de Deportes 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

