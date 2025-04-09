How to watch today's Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will entertain Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday.

Having overcome Benfica in the previous stage, Hansi Flick's men will aim to remain as one of the top favorites to win Europe's top-flight club competition, while Dortmund have had to navigate their way through knockout phase play-offs before edging past Lille in the round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, April 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Raphinha is in line for a recall after being rested over the weekend, with Lamine Yamal and ex-BVB hitman Robert Lewandowski completing the formidable attacking lineup.

Inigo Martinez could return here, but Dani Olmo remains ruled out with a muscle problem. Flick will also be without Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to injury issues. Wojciech Szczesny will continue in goal.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Nico Schlotterbeck was set to return from suspension, but the club announced on Monday that the defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Meanwhile, Marcel Sabitzer is joined on the treatment table by Niklas Sule, Cole Campbell, Filippo Mane and Ayman Azhil.

In the better news, Yan Couto is back from a suspension for his European ban, with Serhou Guirassy set to lead the line of attack.

