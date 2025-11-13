+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoAzerbaijan
Neftci Arena
team-logoIceland
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Azerbaijan vs Iceland World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Azerbaijan and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Azerbaijan will seek to alter their fading World Cup 2026 qualification hopes when they welcome Iceland at Neftci Arena on Thursday.

While the 2-1 loss to Ukraine has left Milli on the brink of elimination, Iceland will be aiming to build on the 2-2 draw against France.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

FS2Watch here
FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Azerbaijan and Iceland will be available to watch and stream online live through FS2, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Azerbaijan vs Iceland kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. D
Neftci Arena

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Azerbaijan and Iceland will be played at Neftci Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Azerbaijan vs Iceland lineups

AzerbaijanHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestISL
12
A. Bayramov
4
B. Mustafazade
5
A. Krivotsyuk
14
E. Badalov
8
E. Makhmudov
19
K. Aliyev
7
T. Bayramov
13
A. Huseynov
20
A. Khaybulaev
3
R. Abbasov
10
N. Akhundzade
1
E. Olafsson
4
V. Palsson
3
D. Gretarsson
5
S. Ingason
14
M. Ellertsson
7
J. Gudmundsson
20
K. Hlynsson
9
H. Haraldsson
8
I. Bergmann Johannesson
10
A. Gudmundsson
22
A. Gudjohnsen

4-2-3-1

ISLAway team crest

AZE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Abbasov

ISL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Gunnlaugsson

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Azerbaijan team news

Some changes are expected as Azerbaijan caretaker coach Aykhan Abbasov attempts to find the right mix.

However, amid possibilities of a shuffle, Arif Makhmudov should keep his place from the onset.

Iceland team news

Mikael Anderson will miss this month’s international break due to a heel injury. 

Blackburn Rovers' Andri Gudjohnsen is set to feature up front, but Brentford goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson may continue as second-choice shot-stopper at the national team as well.

Form

AZE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ISL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

AZE

Last 2 matches

ISL

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

1

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

