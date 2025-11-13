How to watch today's Azerbaijan vs Iceland World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Azerbaijan will seek to alter their fading World Cup 2026 qualification hopes when they welcome Iceland at Neftci Arena on Thursday.

While the 2-1 loss to Ukraine has left Milli on the brink of elimination, Iceland will be aiming to build on the 2-2 draw against France.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Azerbaijan and Iceland will be available to watch and stream online live through FS2, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Azerbaijan vs Iceland kick-off time

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Azerbaijan and Iceland will be played at Neftci Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Azerbaijan team news

Some changes are expected as Azerbaijan caretaker coach Aykhan Abbasov attempts to find the right mix.

However, amid possibilities of a shuffle, Arif Makhmudov should keep his place from the onset.

Iceland team news

Mikael Anderson will miss this month’s international break due to a heel injury.

Blackburn Rovers' Andri Gudjohnsen is set to feature up front, but Brentford goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson may continue as second-choice shot-stopper at the national team as well.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AZE Last 2 matches ISL 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Iceland 5 - 0 Azerbaijan

Iceland 1 - 1 Azerbaijan 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

