How to watch today's Austria vs Japan U17 World Cup quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Austria U17 and Japan U17 will clash in a last-eight encounter at the U17 World Cup at Aspire Zone (pitch 3) on Friday.

In the round of 16 stage, Austria humbled England 4-0 where Japan had to overcome North Korea 5-4 on penalties after the Asian sides were locked at 1-1 at full-time.

Austria U17 vs Japan U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup quarter-final match between Austria and Japan will be played at Aspire Zone (pitch 3) in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Friday, November 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Austria U17 team news

Apart from goals Hasan Deshishku and Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Johannes Moser bagged a brace in the England win.

Ndukwe is set to be joined by Jakob Pokorny at center-back, while Jakob Werner and Dominik Dobis are expected to be involved in the final third once again.

Japan U17 team news

Kawasaki Frontale's Asuto Fujita is the anchor at the back, with Jelani McGhee anticipated to lead the line alongside Minato Yoshida and Shimon Kobayashi.

Second-half substitutes Daigo Hirashima and Hiroto Asada were allowed to take the final two spotkicks in the shootout.

