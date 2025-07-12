How to watch today's Austin vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Austin and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin will go head-to-head against the New England Revolution in MLS at Q2 Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts from the Western Conference table will look to bounce back from a 2-0 loss against Seattle Sounders, as New England aims to turn their poor form following a 1-2 loss to Inter Miami in the East.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Austin vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Austin and the New England Revolution will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Austin vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

MLS match between Austin and New England Revolution will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Austin team news

Brandon Vazquez, who has so far bagged nine goals in 22 games across all competitions this season, will lead the line again.

Owen Wolff is expected to keep his place behind Vazquez, with Jon Gallagher and Osman Bukari supporting from the flanks.

New England Revolution team news

Ilay Feingold and Alexander Bono have both been sidelined for the past few games due to injuries.

However, on a more positive note, Carles Gil has been a standout performer, leading the team with eight goals. He should continue as a key figure behind the front two of Maxi Urruti and Leonardo Campana.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last match NER 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins New England Revolution 2 - 2 Austin FC 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

