How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atletico Madrid are set to face Sevilla in Saturday's La Liga contest at Riyadh Metropolitano.

Rojiblancos will look for their third straight league win following the 2-0 win at Betis last time out, while Sevilla are coming off a mid-week 4-1 Copa del Rey victory against Toledo.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Select.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:15 am PT / 11:15 am ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Apart from missing Pablo Barrios due to a muscle injury, Atletico boss Diego Simeone is expected to have a clean bill of health.

While Conor Gallagher is set to slot in for Barrios, Alex Baena could be handed the number 10 role.

Sevilla team news

Lucien Agoume faces a yellow card suspension, while Batista Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta and Alexis Sanchez are confirmed to be out due to injury. Additionally, Joan Jordan and Tanguy Nianzou will require late fitness tests to determine their availability.

