LaLiga
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Stream live on ESPN+Ver con comentarios en Español
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be pushing for a Champions League spot when they welcome Real Sociedad to Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Saturday's La Liga contest.

Both Rojiblancos and the mid-table visitors are coming off goalless draws against Deportivo Alaves and Athletic Bilbao, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

Atletico MadridHome team crest

4-5-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestRSO
13
J. Oblak
21
J. Galan
2
J. Gimenez
24
R. Le Normand
14
M. Llorente
22
G. Simeone
5
R. De Paul
8
P. Barrios
6
Koke
12
S. Lino
9
A. Soerloth
1
A. Remiro
31
J. Martin
18
H. Traore
3
A. Munoz
21
N. Aguerd
28
P. Marin
4
M. Zubimendi
23
B. Mendez
17
S. Gomez
14
T. Kubo
10
M. Oyarzabal

4-1-4-1

RSOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Alguacil

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico's top goalscorer this season, Julian Alvarez, will be suspended on account of the accumulation of yellow cards.

Besides, Rodrigo Riquelme is a doubt due to a muscular problem, while Alexander Sorloth should slot in for the suspended Alvarez alongside Antoine Griezmann.

Real Sociedad team news

Arsen Zakharyan is ruled out with a thigh problem, but fellow midfielder Martin Zubimendi is expected to start despite being linked with a move away from the club

Orri Oskarsson, Igor Zubeldia and Alvaro Odriozola are all doubtful to feature here, while the likes of Jon Aramburu and Luka Sucic could expect recalls to the XI.

Form

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

RSO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATM

Last 5 matches

RSO

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

