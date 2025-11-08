How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Levante La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atletico Madrid will be looking for their fourth consecutive win in La Liga when they host Levante at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday.

Currently, Diego Simeone's team are fourth with 22 points from their first 11 matches. Levante are 13 points off their opponent.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Levante online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Levante will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Select.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atletico Madrid vs Levante kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Levante will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Simeone will be without Robin Le Normand due to a knee injury. However, Pablo Barrios is back and is expected to start in midfield.

Le Normand's absence will likely mean Jose Gimenez comes into the team, and Marcos Llorente should return at right-back. Meanwhile, Nico Gonzalez is expected to be available for selection after missing the last match due to a knock.

Levante team news

Ivan Romero, Carlos Espi and Pablo Martinez will be unavailable due to injuries, while Unai Vencedor will serve his ban after he was sent off in the last game against Celta.

Vencedor's absence is expected to allow Jon Ander Olasagasti to start in central midfield. Karl Etta Eyong will once again start at centre-forward.

