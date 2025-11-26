How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atletico Madrid and Inter will clash at Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a Champions League contest on Wednesday.

It will be Atleti's perfect home record against the Italian's all-win run in the League Phase so far, which sets up a compelling match where one of those streaks must end.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and DAZN.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Inter will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

While midfielder Marcos Llorente and goalkeeper Jan Oblak are doubts, Robin Le Normand is still sidelined with a knee injury.

If Oblak is unavailable, Juan Musso would likely make his first European appearance of the campaign.

Antoine Griezmann was rested over the weekend and is expected to battle with Giacomo Raspadori and Alexander Sorloth to partner Julian Alvarez up front.

Inter team news

Lautaro Martinez is starring at his 50th start in the European top flight.

Elsewhere, troubled with an ankle problem, Denzel Dumfries may join Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Darmian on the sidelines.

With Mkhitaryan out, Petar Sucic and Piotr Zielinski will be vying for a starting spot in the midfield.

Ange-Yoan Bonny and Marcus Thuram will compete with Francesco Pio Esposito to partner with Martinez up front, while Carlos Augusto is an option to fill in for Dumfries on the right side.

