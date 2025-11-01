+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
team-logoAtlas
Estadio Jalisco
team-logoToluca
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Atlas vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlas will be pushing for a place in the Torneo Arpertura play-in round in 2025-26 Liga MX when Los Zorros face Toluca at Estadio Jalisco on Saturday.

On the other hand, Toluca have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlas vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Atlas and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through Univision,DirecTV Stream,TUDN and ViX.

Atlas vs Toluca kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura
Estadio Jalisco

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Toluca will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlas vs Toluca lineups

AtlasHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestTOL
12
C. Vargas
4
A. Mora
5
Matheus Doria
13
G. Aguirre
11
D. Gonzalez
199
S. Hernandez
15
P. Barbosa
8
M. Garcia
26
A. Rocha
3
G. Ferrareis
32
U. Djurdjevic
22
L. Garcia
6
F. Pereira
25
E. Del Villar
4
B. Mendez
8
N. Castro
14
M. Ruiz
20
J. Gallardo
10
J. Angulo
19
S. Simon
5
F. Romero
26
Paulinho

3-4-2-1

TOLAway team crest

ATL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Cocca

TOL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Mohamed

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Atlas team news

Carlos Cruz, Edgar Zaldivar, Rivaldo Lozano, Mauro Manotas and Antonio Sanchez all missed the previous game, while Edyairth Ortega remains suspended for a four-year period between 4 March 2022 to 4 March 2026 after testing positive for a banned substance.

Toluca team news

Brazilian defender Luan Garcia remains sidelined with a groin injury, while Mexican forward Alexis Vega is nursing a hamstring problem.

Form

ATL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATL

Last 5 matches

TOL

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

