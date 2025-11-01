How to watch today's Atlas vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atlas will be pushing for a place in the Torneo Arpertura play-in round in 2025-26 Liga MX when Los Zorros face Toluca at Estadio Jalisco on Saturday.

On the other hand, Toluca have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

How to watch Atlas vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Atlas and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through Univision,DirecTV Stream,TUDN and ViX.

Atlas vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Jalisco

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Toluca will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atlas team news

Carlos Cruz, Edgar Zaldivar, Rivaldo Lozano, Mauro Manotas and Antonio Sanchez all missed the previous game, while Edyairth Ortega remains suspended for a four-year period between 4 March 2022 to 4 March 2026 after testing positive for a banned substance.

Toluca team news

Brazilian defender Luan Garcia remains sidelined with a groin injury, while Mexican forward Alexis Vega is nursing a hamstring problem.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

