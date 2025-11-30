+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoAtalanta
New Balance Arena
team-logoFiorentina
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Atalanta vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Winless in Serie A over lengthy spells, Atalanta and Fiorentina will go head-to-head at New Balance Arena on Sunday.

Interestingly, La Dea has picked up a couple of Champions League victories at a time they have not picked three points in either of their last eight games in the Italian top flight.

Fiorentina's case is worse, as they have failed to register a single league win this season, which has landed them in the relegation battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DAZN, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atalanta vs Fiorentina kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
New Balance Arena

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina will be played at New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs Fiorentina lineups

AtalantaHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestFIO
29
M. Carnesecchi
4
I. Hien
19
B. Djimsiti
3
O. Kossounou
13
Ederson
17
C. De Ketelaere
15
C
M. de Roon
16
R. Bellanova
77
D. Zappacosta
11
A. Lookman
9
G. Scamacca
43
D. de Gea
6
C
L. Ranieri
5
M. Pongracic
18
P. Mari
7
S. Sohm
44
N. Fagioli
65
F. Parisi
2
Dodo
8
R. Mandragora
91
R. Piccoli
20
M. Kean

3-5-2

FIOAway team crest

ATA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Palladino

FIO
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Vanoli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atalanta team news

Giorgio Scalvini is close to a return from an adductor issue, while Mitchel Bakker will continue to remain unavailable due to a knee injury.

Either Nikola Krstovic or Gianluca Scamacca should feature at the tip of attack, with Ademola Lookman also proving to be effective in the final third lately.

Fiorentina team news

The visitors have been struggling in front of goal this term, especially as Moise Kean has scored only twice and Edin Dzeko has yet to register a league goal since moving to Florence this summer.

In terms of fitness, Viola are anticipated to be without Robin Gosens, Roberto Piccoli, Christian Kouame and Tariq Lamptey through injuries, while Dodo is listed as a doubt.

Form

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

FIO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATA

Last 5 matches

FIO

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

9

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

