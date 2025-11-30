How to watch today's Atalanta vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Winless in Serie A over lengthy spells, Atalanta and Fiorentina will go head-to-head at New Balance Arena on Sunday.

Interestingly, La Dea has picked up a couple of Champions League victories at a time they have not picked three points in either of their last eight games in the Italian top flight.

Fiorentina's case is worse, as they have failed to register a single league win this season, which has landed them in the relegation battle.

How to watch Atalanta vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DAZN, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A New Balance Arena

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina will be played at New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Giorgio Scalvini is close to a return from an adductor issue, while Mitchel Bakker will continue to remain unavailable due to a knee injury.

Either Nikola Krstovic or Gianluca Scamacca should feature at the tip of attack, with Ademola Lookman also proving to be effective in the final third lately.

Fiorentina team news

The visitors have been struggling in front of goal this term, especially as Moise Kean has scored only twice and Edin Dzeko has yet to register a league goal since moving to Florence this summer.

In terms of fitness, Viola are anticipated to be without Robin Gosens, Roberto Piccoli, Christian Kouame and Tariq Lamptey through injuries, while Dodo is listed as a doubt.

