Arsenal Women vs Leicester Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Arsenal Women are five points off a European spot when they welcome relegation-threatened Leicester Women to Meadow Park for Friday's Women's Super League tie.
Just a few days after facing a Champions League exit following a 4-3 aggregate loss at the hands of Wolfsburg, the Gunners will resume with their objective of finishing at least third in the league in order to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Whereas the Foxes are currently 10th and two points above the bottom-placed Reading given that Willie Kirk's side defeated Liverpool 4-0 after getting the better of Reading 2-1 in their last couple of league games at home, but have lost seven of their last eight games on the road.
The Women's Super League game between Arsenal and Leicester City is scheduled for May 5, 2023, at Meadow Park football stadium, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, England.
It will kick off at 2:30pm EDT in the US.
Arsenal Women
Laura Wienroither is the fourth Gunners star to suffer knee ligament damage this season after team-mates Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, and join Kim Little in the treatment room.
Caitlin Foord has missed the last three games and can be counted as a doubt again.
Meanwhile, Lina Hurtig is available for selection after returning from her knock off the bench against Wolfsburg on Monday.
Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle, Catley; Walti, Maanum; Kuhl, Pelova, McCabe; Blackstenius
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Manuela Zinsberger, Sabrina D'Angelo, Kaylan Marckese
|Defenders
|Rafaelle Souza, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jennifer Beattie, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz, Teyah Goldie
|Midfielders
|Frida Maanum, Lia Walti, Victoria Pelova, Kathrine Kuhl
|Forwards
|Katie McCabe, Lina Hurtig, Caitlin Foord, Gio Queiroz, Stina Blackstenius, Jodie Taylor
Leicester Women
Leicester WFC remain without long-term absentees Abbie McManus, Shannon O'Brien and Lachante Paul.
Sam Tierney is back after missing the win against Liverpool with a suspension, while Missy Goodwin may start on the bench again.
Leicester Women possible XI: Leitzig; Bott, Howard, Plumptre, Nevin; Tierney, Mace; Jones, Green, Whelan; Cain
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Demi Lambourne, Kirstie Levell, Janina Leitzig
|Defenders
|Courtney Nevin, Sam Tierney, CJ Bott, Georgia Eaton-Collins, Erin Simon, Sophie Howard, Ashleigh Plumptre, Jemma Purfield
|Midfielders
|Molly Pike, Aileen Whelan, Ellen Jones, Josie Green, Carrie Jones, Ruby Mace, Ava Baker, Monique Robinson
|Forwards
|Jess Sigsworth, Remy Siemsen, Missy Goodwin, Hannah Cain
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|November 6, 2022
|Leicester Women 0-4 Arsenal Women
|Women's Super League
|April 3, 2022
|Leicester Women 0-5 Arsenal Women
|Women's Super League
|December 13, 2021
|Arsenal 4-0 Leicester Women
|Women's Super League
|November 9, 2008
|Leicester Women 0-7 Arsenal Women
|FA Women's National League Cup