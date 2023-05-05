Arsenal Women vs Leicester Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester WFC in the Women's Super League from the US, as well as kick-off time and team news…

Arsenal Women are five points off a European spot when they welcome relegation-threatened Leicester Women to Meadow Park for Friday's Women's Super League tie.

Just a few days after facing a Champions League exit following a 4-3 aggregate loss at the hands of Wolfsburg, the Gunners will resume with their objective of finishing at least third in the league in order to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Whereas the Foxes are currently 10th and two points above the bottom-placed Reading given that Willie Kirk's side defeated Liverpool 4-0 after getting the better of Reading 2-1 in their last couple of league games at home, but have lost seven of their last eight games on the road.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, as well as how to stream the match live online.

Kick-Off Time & Stadium

Game: Arsenal Women vs Leicester Women Date: May 5, 2023 Kick-off: 2:30pm EDT Venue: Meadow Park

It will kick off at 2:30pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester WFC online - TV channels & live streams

Team News & Squads

Getty

Arsenal Women

Laura Wienroither is the fourth Gunners star to suffer knee ligament damage this season after team-mates Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, and join Kim Little in the treatment room.

Caitlin Foord has missed the last three games and can be counted as a doubt again.

Meanwhile, Lina Hurtig is available for selection after returning from her knock off the bench against Wolfsburg on Monday.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle, Catley; Walti, Maanum; Kuhl, Pelova, McCabe; Blackstenius

Position Players Goalkeepers Manuela Zinsberger, Sabrina D'Angelo, Kaylan Marckese Defenders Rafaelle Souza, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jennifer Beattie, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz, Teyah Goldie Midfielders Frida Maanum, Lia Walti, Victoria Pelova, Kathrine Kuhl Forwards Katie McCabe, Lina Hurtig, Caitlin Foord, Gio Queiroz, Stina Blackstenius, Jodie Taylor

Leicester Women

Leicester WFC remain without long-term absentees Abbie McManus, Shannon O'Brien and Lachante Paul.

Sam Tierney is back after missing the win against Liverpool with a suspension, while Missy Goodwin may start on the bench again.

Leicester Women possible XI: Leitzig; Bott, Howard, Plumptre, Nevin; Tierney, Mace; Jones, Green, Whelan; Cain

Position Players Goalkeepers Demi Lambourne, Kirstie Levell, Janina Leitzig Defenders Courtney Nevin, Sam Tierney, CJ Bott, Georgia Eaton-Collins, Erin Simon, Sophie Howard, Ashleigh Plumptre, Jemma Purfield Midfielders Molly Pike, Aileen Whelan, Ellen Jones, Josie Green, Carrie Jones, Ruby Mace, Ava Baker, Monique Robinson Forwards Jess Sigsworth, Remy Siemsen, Missy Goodwin, Hannah Cain

Head-to-Head Record

Date Result Competition November 6, 2022 Leicester Women 0-4 Arsenal Women Women's Super League April 3, 2022 Leicester Women 0-5 Arsenal Women Women's Super League December 13, 2021 Arsenal 4-0 Leicester Women Women's Super League November 9, 2008 Leicester Women 0-7 Arsenal Women FA Women's National League Cup

