Premier League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoTottenham
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and North London Derby start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at Emirates Stadium in Premier League on Sunday beckons.

The Gunners will look to maintain a healthy lead at the summit and a positive result should help the cause, while Spurs find themselves outside the top-four at this conjuncture. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock Premium and NBCSN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Arsenal vs Tottenham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Tottenham lineups

ArsenalHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestTOT
1
D. Raya
33
R. Calafiori
12
J. Timber
2
W. Saliba
5
P. Hincapie
19
L. Trossard
7
C
B. Saka
41
D. Rice
36
M. Zubimendi
10
E. Eze
23
M. Merino
1
G. Vicario
4
K. Danso
37
M. van de Ven
17
C
C. Romero
13
D. Udogie
28
W. Odobert
24
D. Spence
20
M. Kudus
6
J. Palhinha
30
R. Bentancur
9
Richarlison

3-4-2-1

TOTAway team crest

ARS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

TOT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Magalhaes could miss the remainder of 2025 due to the hamstring injury sustained with Brazil.

Besides, Riccardo Calafiori has not yet returned to training after his hip injury. So Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are likely to feature in defense.

Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are ruled out with injuries; while the availability status of Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke remains unclear.

Tottenham team news

The likes of Pape Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Randal Kolo Muani are all available, with Kolo Muani set to sport a protective mask following a jaw fracture.

Mohammed Kudus, Archie Gray, Kota Takai, Ben Davies, and Radu Dragusin have also trained recently, with Dragusin also involved a friendly during the international break.

The derby game will come too soon for Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison.

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

TOT

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

