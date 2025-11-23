How to watch today's Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and North London Derby start time

The North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at Emirates Stadium in Premier League on Sunday beckons.

The Gunners will look to maintain a healthy lead at the summit and a positive result should help the cause, while Spurs find themselves outside the top-four at this conjuncture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock Premium and NBCSN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Magalhaes could miss the remainder of 2025 due to the hamstring injury sustained with Brazil.

Besides, Riccardo Calafiori has not yet returned to training after his hip injury. So Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are likely to feature in defense.

Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are ruled out with injuries; while the availability status of Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke remains unclear.

Tottenham team news

The likes of Pape Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Randal Kolo Muani are all available, with Kolo Muani set to sport a protective mask following a jaw fracture.

Mohammed Kudus, Archie Gray, Kota Takai, Ben Davies, and Radu Dragusin have also trained recently, with Dragusin also involved a friendly during the international break.

The derby game will come too soon for Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison.

