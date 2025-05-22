+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
Estadio Azteca
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Club America vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXCF AmericaTolucaCF America vs Toluca

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America and Toluca will face off in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 final at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Thursday.

Diablos and Aguilas finished in first and second place in the regular phase, respectively, as Toluca now aim to end a 15-year championship drought while America eyes a historic fourth consecutive crown.

The second leg is scheduled for Sunday at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Clausura final first leg match between Club America and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club America vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Playoff
Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX Clausura final first leg match between Club America and Toluca will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Thursday, May 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Club America team news

Head coach Andre Jardine, who missed the semifinals due to suspension, will be back in the dugout.

Skipper Henry Martin and Victor Davila will feature up front. Cristian Borja, who scored the crucial winner against Cruz Azul in the second leg of the semi-finals, will keep his place at left-back.

Brian Rodriguez and Patricio Salas remain doubtful due to a groin injury and lack of fitness, respectively, while Igor Lichnovsky is expected to be ruled out through injury.

Toluca team news

Paulinho stood out in the semi-finals, and alongside Alexis Vegas and playmaker Jesus Angulo, the Portuguese forward will be at the helm once again.

With goalkeeper Pau Lopez sidelined with a finger injury, Luis Garcia will continue in between the sticks.

Form

CFA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

TOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CFA

Last 5 matches

TOL

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

12

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

