How to watch today's Club America vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Club America have a two-goal deficit to overcome when they take on Monterrey in the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-finals second leg at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.

In the first leg at Estadio BBVA in midweek, Rayados emerged victorious courtesy of strikes by Sergio Canales and Fidel Ambriz.

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-final second leg match between Club America and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live throughUnivision, DirecTV Stream,TUDN and ViX.

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-final second leg match between Club America and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Allan Saint-Maximin is doubtful due to an illness, while Dagoberto Espinoza has been ruled out with a cruciate ligament injury until late March 2026.

Forwards Rodrigo Aguirre and Raul Zuniga both had a difficult outing in the first leg but one of them will lead the line here.

Monterrey team news

Lucas Ocampos, Michell Rodriguez and Carlos Salcedo are expected to be sidelined through injuries.

Canales will once again be joined in attack by the likes of Jorge Rodriguez, Ambriz and German Berterame.

