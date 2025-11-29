+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
team-logoCF America
Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes
team-logoMonterrey
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Club America vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America have a two-goal deficit to overcome when they take on Monterrey in the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-finals second leg at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.

In the first leg at Estadio BBVA in midweek, Rayados emerged victorious courtesy of strikes by Sergio Canales and Fidel Ambriz.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

UnivisionWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
TUDNWatch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-final second leg match between Club America and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live throughUnivision, DirecTV Stream,TUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Club America vs Monterrey kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura Playoff
Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-final second leg match between Club America and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America vs Monterrey lineups

CF AmericaHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestMON
1
L. Malagon
5
K. Alvarez
3
I. Reyes
4
S. Caceres
26
C. Borja
10
A. Zendejas
6
J. dos Santos
19
J. Zuniga
8
A. Fidalgo
28
E. Sanchez
27
R. Aguirre
22
L. Cardenas
14
E. Aguirre
93
S. Ramos
33
J. Medina
3
G. Arteaga
8
O. Torres
5
F. Ambriz
17
J. Corona
30
J. Rodriguez
7
G. Berterame
10
S. Canales

4-4-2

MONAway team crest

CFA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Jardine

MON
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Torrent

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Club America team news

Allan Saint-Maximin is doubtful due to an illness, while Dagoberto Espinoza has been ruled out with a cruciate ligament injury until late March 2026.

Forwards Rodrigo Aguirre and Raul Zuniga both had a difficult outing in the first leg but one of them will lead the line here.

Monterrey team news

Lucas Ocampos, Michell Rodriguez and Carlos Salcedo are expected to be sidelined through injuries.

Canales will once again be joined in attack by the likes of Jorge Rodriguez, Ambriz and German Berterame.

Form

CFA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CFA

Last 5 matches

MON

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

