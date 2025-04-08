How to watch today's America de Cali vs Corinthians Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between America de Cali and Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Corinthians make the trip to Estadio Pascual Guerrero to face America de Cali in a Copa Sudamericana game on Tuesday.

Coming off a 3-0 league win over Vasco da Gama, Todo Poderoso opened their Copa campaign with a 1-2 loss against Huracan, while the hosts defeated Racing 3-1 on the opening matchday in Group C.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch America de Cali vs Corinthians online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between America de Cali and Corinthians will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

America de Cali vs Corinthians kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between America de Cali and Corinthians will be played at Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, April 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

America de Cali team news

Manager Jorge da Silva is set to miss injured quartet David Quintero, Mateo Castillo, Rodrigo Holgado and Yojan Garces for the tie.

Rodrigo Holgado, skipper Duvan Vergara and Cusco loanee Luis Ramos are all in contention for starts in the final third.

Corinthians team news

Memphis Depay, Igor Coronado and Yuri Alberto are likely to continue in attack.

Corinthians head coach Ramon Diaz will be without Fabricio Angileri, Gustavo Henrique, Hugo Souza and Rodrigo Garro due to injuries.

