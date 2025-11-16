+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoAlbania
Air Albania Stadium
team-logoEngland
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Albania vs England World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup qualification match between Albania and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having already qualified for World Cup 2026, England will look to open up a 10-point lead atop Group K of the World Cup qualifiers when Thomas Tuchel's men take on Albania at Air Albania Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, regardless of the result, Albania are assured of a spot in the play-offs after the hosts confirmed their runners-up position with a midweek win against Andorra.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Albania vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup qualification match between Albania and England will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Albania vs England kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. K
Air Albania Stadium

The World Cup qualification match between Albania and England will be played at Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Albania vs England lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

1
T. Strakosha
6
C
B. Djimsiti
18
A. Ismajli
4
E. Hysaj
17
N. Aliji
8
K. Asllani
20
Y. Ramadani
14
Q. Laci
10
N. Bajrami
21
A. Hoxha
11
M. Uzuni
13
D. Henderson
18
N. O'Reilly
12
D. Burn
5
J. Stones
2
J. Quansah
16
A. Wharton
10
J. Bellingham
4
D. Rice
19
E. Eze
9
C
H. Kane
20
J. Bowen

4-3-3

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sylvinho

-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Tuchel

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Albania team news

Despite being taken off in the previous fixture, Armando Broja will be involved at the core of things once again.

94-cap defender Elseid Hysaj will also be one of the key players for the side preparing for the play-offs.

England team news

Nick Pope, Anthony Gordon and Marc Guehi withdrew from the squad before the 2-0 win over Serbia in the midweek.

The likes of Jude Bellingham and Eberechi Eze will be pushing for starts at the cost of Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford.

Harry Kane will spearhead the attack.

Form

ALB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

ENG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALB

Last 5 matches

ENG

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

1

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

