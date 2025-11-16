How to watch today's Albania vs England World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Having already qualified for World Cup 2026, England will look to open up a 10-point lead atop Group K of the World Cup qualifiers when Thomas Tuchel's men take on Albania at Air Albania Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, regardless of the result, Albania are assured of a spot in the play-offs after the hosts confirmed their runners-up position with a midweek win against Andorra.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Albania vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup qualification match between Albania and England will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Albania vs England kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. K Air Albania Stadium

The World Cup qualification match between Albania and England will be played at Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Albania team news

Despite being taken off in the previous fixture, Armando Broja will be involved at the core of things once again.

94-cap defender Elseid Hysaj will also be one of the key players for the side preparing for the play-offs.

England team news

Nick Pope, Anthony Gordon and Marc Guehi withdrew from the squad before the 2-0 win over Serbia in the midweek.

The likes of Jude Bellingham and Eberechi Eze will be pushing for starts at the cost of Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford.

Harry Kane will spearhead the attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

