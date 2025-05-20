How to watch today's Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will keep their Saudi Pro League title celebrations on when they take on Al Shabab at Al-Shabab Club Stadium on Tuesday.

While Laurent Blanc's men secured the league honors after defeating Al Riyadh 3-1 last week, the Nation's Club can complete a double this season as they will be involved in the King's Cup final later in the month.

On the other hand, the hosts are destined to finish sixth regardless of their results in the two remaining games of their campaign.

How to watch Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Ittihad will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab and Al Ittihad will be played at Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Tuesday, May 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Shabab team news

Goalkeeper Seung-Gyu Kim is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury.

Besides, Fahad Al Muwallad remains a doubt on account of a chest complaint, while fellow midfielder Mohamed Al-Thani is set to remain sidelined with a muscle issue.

In the better news, two goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the Golden Boot race, Abderrazak Hamdallah will be back from a ban.

Al Ittihad team news

Karim Benzema has as many goals as Hamdallah, but emerges as a doubt after missing the Al Riyadh win.

Defender Hasan Kadesh is not expected to return from a muscle injury before the end of the month, but with the title secured, Blanc may anyway, look to rotate his squad to allow some non-regular starters an opportunity from the outset.

As such, the likes of N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, Houssem Aouar and Steven Bergwijn may see their roles limited.

