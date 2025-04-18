How to watch today's Al Qadsiya vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Qadsiya and Al Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will be on the road when they face Al Qadsiya in a Saudi Pro League game at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium on Friday.

Currently third on the league standings table, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are five points clear of the hosts ahead of their matchday 28 meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Qadsiya vs Al Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Qadsiya and Al Nassr will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Qadsiya vs Al Nassr kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Qadsiya and Al Nassr will be played at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Friday, April 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Qadsiya team news

Al Qadsiah manager Michel is expected to remain without Abdullah Alkhaibari and Mohammed Al Fatil due to injury issues.

In attack, Julian Quinones will look to add to his 16-goal tally.

Al Nassr team news

After bagging his 22nd and 23rd goals in the 2-1 win against Al Riyadh, top scorer Ronaldo will aim to defend his Golden Boot recognition from last season. Jhon Duran will continue as the Portuguese striker's accomplice up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links