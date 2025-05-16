+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Saudi Pro League
Stream live on Fox Sports 2
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr can still hope for a second-placed finish in the Saudi Pro League this season as the Kings of Al-Alami face Al Taawoun at Al-Awwal Park on Friday.

Stefano Pioli's men boosted their chances of continental football next season after thrashing Al Okhdood 9-0 last time out, while mid-table Al Taawoun are coming off a 1-0 loss to Al Qadsiah.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
FOX DeportesWatch here
Fox Soccer PlusWatch here

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun kick-off time

Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Friday, May 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Al Nassr team news

After missing the Al Okhdood win, Ronaldo could return to the lineup with Jhon Duran for company in attack.

Almeric Laporte is likely to miss out once again, while Marcelo Brozovic will be suspended after picking up a milestone booking in the goal fest.

Al-Taawoun team news

The Wolves caretaker, Mohammed Al-Abdali, is expected to persist with Andrei Girotto as Waleed Al-Ahmed's partner at the back despite the Brazilian's own goal against Al Qadsiah last weekend.

Mailson, Rakan Al Tulayhi and Awn Al Slaluli are fitness doubts for the tie.

Form

ALN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ALT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALN

Last 5 matches

ALT

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

