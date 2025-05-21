How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej, as well as kick-off time and team news

Al Nassr will welcome Al Khaleej to Al-Awwal Park for their penultimate Saudi Pro League game of the season on Wednesday.

Knowing that they can at best garner a third-placed finish, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will aim to return to winning ways after last being held to a 1-1 draw by Al Taawoun.

On the other hand, Georgios Donis' men will hope to finish in the top half of the standings table. Al-Danah picked up a rare win last time out as they defeated relegation-threatened Al Orobah 2-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 9:10 am PT / 12:10 pm ET on Wednesday, May 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Nassr team news

Amid links of a move to rivals Al Hilal, it is to be seen if Ronaldo will return to action here after missing the last couple of games due to illness.

So Jhon Duran could continue to lead the line in the Portuguese's possible absence, with support from Ayman Yahya, Otavio and Sadio Mane.

Al Khaleej team news

As first choice Ibrahim Sehic remains sidelined through injury, Raed Ozaybi will continue in between the sticks.

Centre-back Marcel Tisserand provides company to Sehic among the injury absentees ruled out for the rest of the season.

Kostas Fortounis is one booking away from missing his next match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

