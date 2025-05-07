+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Saudi Pro League
team-logo
team-logo
Watch with a free 7 day trial
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCAl IttihadAl Nassr FC vs Al Ittihad

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Third meets first as Al Nassr trail Al Ittihad by eight points when the two sides clash in a Saudi Pro League encounter at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday.

Both teams scored three goals in their previous league outing. Al Alami defeated Damac 3-2 on April 22, while the leaders picked up a victory over Al Ettifaq with the same scoreline on the previous day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
FS2Watch here
FOX DeportesWatch here

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad kick-off time

crest
Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 2 pm ET on Wednesday, May 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Al Nassr team news

Manager Stefano Pioli has no injury concerns, but will miss Salem Al-Najdi and Jhon Duran on account of yellow card suspensions.

In attack, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo will seek to add to his 23-goal tally this season.

Al Ittihad team news

Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema will lead the line for the visitors.

On the injury front, manager Laurent Blanc may be without Predrag Rajkovic and Steven Bergwijn due to muscle and foot injuries, respectively.

Form

ALN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

ITT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALN

Last 5 matches

ITT

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

11

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta