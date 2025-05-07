How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Third meets first as Al Nassr trail Al Ittihad by eight points when the two sides clash in a Saudi Pro League encounter at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday.

Both teams scored three goals in their previous league outing. Al Alami defeated Damac 3-2 on April 22, while the leaders picked up a victory over Al Ettifaq with the same scoreline on the previous day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 2 pm ET on Wednesday, May 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr team news

Manager Stefano Pioli has no injury concerns, but will miss Salem Al-Najdi and Jhon Duran on account of yellow card suspensions.

In attack, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo will seek to add to his 23-goal tally this season.

Al Ittihad team news

Ronaldo's former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema will lead the line for the visitors.

On the injury front, manager Laurent Blanc may be without Predrag Rajkovic and Steven Bergwijn due to muscle and foot injuries, respectively.

