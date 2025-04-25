How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Gwangju AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Hilal and Gwangju, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will face Gwangju in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals at Al Inma Bank Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

In the round of 16, the Blue Waves defeated Pakhtakor 4-1 on aggregate, while the South Korean outfit overcame Vissel Kobe 3-2 over their two legs.

The winners will be up against either Al Ahli or Buriram United in the semi-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Gwangju online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the AFC Champions League match between Al Hilal and Gwangju will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Hilal vs Gwangju kick-off time

The AFC Champions League match between Al Hilal and Gwangju will be played at Al Inma Bank Stadium at King Abdulah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Friday, April 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Salem Al Dawsari should continue to lead the attack from midfield, with Aleksander Mitrovic leading the line.

The line-up will also include stars such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo.

Gwangju team news

Jasir Asani will look to add to his nine-goal tally in the Asian top flight, while Reis and Park Jung-In are paired up front.

Meanwhile, head coach Lee Jung-hyo will bank on Park Tae-jun's instrumental presence in midfield.

