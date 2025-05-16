How to watch today's Al Fateh vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal's 50+ goal difference counts for nothing when they take on Al Fateh in Friday's Saudi Pro League tie at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sport City.

Even if the Blue Waves pick up maximum points here, they remain one goal short on head-to-head goal difference with the newly crowned champions Al Ittihad following the latter's 3-1 victory over Al Raed on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Jose Gomes' men are still not out of danger of getting relegated.

How to watch Al Fateh vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

Al Fateh vs Al Hilal kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Hilal will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sport City in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 8:55 am PT / 11:55 am ET on Friday, May 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Fateh team news

The Al Hilal-owned Suhayb Al-Zaid is ruled out with a knee injury, while Sofiane Bendebka is back from a one-match ban.

The returning Bendebka is set to join Zaydou Youssouf in the engine room, with Mourad Batna starting in support of Matheus Machado in the final third.

Al Hilal team news

As the visitors fight for a second-place finish, Joao Cancelo and Yasser Al-Shahrani remain sidelined through injuries, while Marcos Leonardo is absent due to personal reasons.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Salem Al-Dawsari will continue up front.

